Here's how to spring into some better sleeping habits for daylight saving time

On Sunday, we will be springing forward an hour for daylight saving time.

While this means longer periods of sunshine, it also means you must adjust to the lost hour of sleep.

Studies show daylight saving time can cause long-term misalignment of your body's rhythm, leading to impacts on your ability to sleep and function.

Doctors recommend you try to go to bed earlier in order to help your body adjust to the change.

"If I rise at, let's say, seven or eight o'clock, and the sun still isn't up, but then my western friends on the other side on the other side of the same time zone are seeing the sun, guess who gets more sleep? It's the one on the West," said Dr. Sally Abraham from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

It's a good idea to keep your internal clock in check by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. This means you should:



Avoid naps later in the day

Turn off technology at night

Limit caffeine in the afternoon

Avoid alcohol before bed