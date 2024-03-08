Watch Now
LifestyleHealth and Fitness

Actions

Here's how to spring into some better sleeping habits for daylight saving time

Dr. Sally Abraham from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital spoke to News 5 about how best to prepare your body and mind to lose an hour to daylight saving time on Sunday.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 16:13:59-05

On Sunday, we will be springing forward an hour for daylight saving time.

While this means longer periods of sunshine, it also means you must adjust to the lost hour of sleep.

Studies show daylight saving time can cause long-term misalignment of your body's rhythm, leading to impacts on your ability to sleep and function.

Doctors recommend you try to go to bed earlier in order to help your body adjust to the change.

"If I rise at, let's say, seven or eight o'clock, and the sun still isn't up, but then my western friends on the other side on the other side of the same time zone are seeing the sun, guess who gets more sleep? It's the one on the West," said Dr. Sally Abraham from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

It's a good idea to keep your internal clock in check by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. This means you should:

  • Avoid naps later in the day
  • Turn off technology at night
  • Limit caffeine in the afternoon
  • Avoid alcohol before bed
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through