Medworks free clinics help Clevelanders address small problems and diagnose large ones

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of people will be going to the Care Alliance location at 2916 Central Ave. in Cleveland for Medworks upcoming free dental clinics. Some will be picking up prescription eyeglasses they got fitted for at an earlier clinic. Others will be there for the free dental care.

They’re possible because various foundations donate money to Medworks to make the clinics possible and doctors and medical staff donate their time to provide care to as many people as possible.

Medworks Medworks' free clinics give people who may not be able to afford health insurance, or large medical bills, a chance to get check ups and medical services anyway.

The goal is to reach people like Josephine Miller, who found the free clinics in 2016 when affordable medical care seemed out of reach.

“I hadn’t been to a doctor in a while,” said Miller. “I was working two jobs and I didn’t have healthcare.”

It’s a common problem.

Census Data estimates about 6% of Ohioans don’t have any health insurance. Some of the people who have coverage don’t use it because they either don’t know how or they get large medical bills anyway.

News 5 Miller struggled to afford healthcare before finding Medworks' free clinics. It was a discovery that probably saved her life.

“If you’ve gone and gotten a significant bill afterwards from somewhere, you’re scared to go again if you feel like it’s something that you don’t have the extra funding to afford it,” said Medworks Executive Director Jennifer Andress.

Andress says getting patients in the door is important because a quick, free check-up can make many people realize there are medical options for them that they can afford.

Sometimes, even, for free.

The free clinics have been going on since 2009 and give those patients a routine check-up, dental care, new pairs of eyeglasses, and the chance to catch the medical issues that would be disastrous if they were ignored.

News 5 "Pre-COVID, we would have clinics where hundreds and hundreds of people would come," said Andress. "Even our dental clinic downtown, we would have a thousand people come over two days."

“I was diagnosed with cancer through [the doctor] through Medworks,” said Miller.

Her first free clinic lead to other healthcare checkups, which found the diagnosis no one wants. Medworks then connected her with free cancer treatment because she qualified for financial aid covering those massive costs.

The trick is knowing where to look.

Medworks Small check ups can often catch medical issues before they cause irreparable harm.

“There are resources available but healthcare is hard to navigate,” said Andress. “[Medworks] rescues people who feel like they’re falling through the cracks, that they can’t afford the healthcare that’s available. We want them to know that we’re here to help and we can get you connected.”

Miller has been cancer-free for the last two years. Unlike before, when she didn’t have health insurance before Medworks, now, she’s covered.

Medworks When vaccines became available in Northeast Ohio, Medworks helped create mobile vaccine clinics to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“I’m getting the proper medications and prescriptions that I need to help keep me going through my daily life,” said Miller.

Before the pandemic, the free clinics could be in massive convention centers where hundreds of people could easily cycle through in a few hours. During COVID, the organization pivoted to virtual visits and in-person events with appointments to control crowds.

You can sign up for this weekend's clinics and find more information about upcoming clinics as they are announced here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.