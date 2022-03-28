Remote Area Medical Clinic returns to Ashtabula offering free medical, dental, vision care

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Remote Area Medical Clinic (RAM) is set to return to Ashtabula this weekend, April 2 and 3 at Lakeside High School.

In 2018, Ashtabula was the first in the state of Ohio to bring a RAM Clinic to the community. Community members and medical professionals from across the country volunteer their time to help the underinsured and uninsured. RAM offers free medical, vision and dental care.

Dr. Debra Balogh-Crombie said 40% of Ohioans do not have dental insurance.

“Yes, there are people who have fallen on hard times, but there are also small business owners who were there. The health care crisis has tentacles that touch a lot of different lives,” she said.

Ashtabula has offered the RAM clinic twice, providing almost $1.5 million in free care.

“Never underestimate the power of small-town America,” said Balogh-Crombie.

Now after two years, the clinic is back. There are volunteers coming from near and from far, including California, Nevada, New York, Kentucky and Tennessee. The clinic opens Saturday at 6 a.m. It is first-come, first-served, so organizers recommend arriving early.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.