Some turning to macro dieting to lose pounds gained during the pandemic

CLEVELAND — Americans gained an average of 2 pounds per week during the pandemic, a study suggests. Now, some are turning to macro dieting as a way get back on track.

Amber Barham said her health was spiraling out of control.

“I was well on my way to death at 23,” she said.

She turned to macro dieting to change her lifestyle and lost 100 pounds in 18 months.

“I had a doctor actually suggest gastric bypass to me. And at that moment I had realized that I was like, I have to do this on my own," she said.

Macro dieting means eating a certain ratio of macronutrients tailored specifically for you.

There are three categories of nutrients that you eat that provide you with your energy. Protein, carbohydrates and fats. And with macros, the beautiful thing is that you really can. It's all about moderation.

The diet usually is calculated by activity levels, weight and your health and fitness goals.

“The basics - 50% of your calories should come from carbohydrates. Twenty-five percent from fat. Twenty-five percent from lean protein,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent.

Customizing ratios can be key. If you’re active, a higher ratio of carbs helps your body meet greater energy demands and more protein helps build muscle. If losing weight is your goal, eat less fat and more protein so you feel fuller longer.

And it’s not an overnight fix.

"There is no conclusive data that supports that calculating the exact number of grams of protein, fat and carbs that you need to ingest every single day will magically transform your health However, for some people, what they like about this is this offers a little more structure.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.