The Ohio Department of Aging seeks input for future dementia and Alzheimer's programs

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Aging is seeking input from Ohioans with dementia and their caregivers to share their stories and help shape future policy and programs in the state.

Professionals who work in aging services, health care or related fields and members of the general public are also invited to offer input about services and support for people with dementia.

The following dates and times for listening sessions across the state, including virtual sessions for those who are unable to attend an in-person, are:

Thursday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the University of Toledo

Monday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at Scripps Miami of Ohio

Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati

Thursday, Dec. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Ohio State University Health Science Colleges

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 17 and 20 for virtual sessions.



Click here to register for the above sessions.

