The ways music provides therapy without you even realizing it

CLEVELAND — Many of us use music in a therapeutic way without even realizing it.

Seneca Block, the manager for the Expressive Therapy Program at University Hospitals Connor Whole Health, said listening to music can help manage stress, pain and anxiety.

“When someone listens to music that is calming, that has maybe brings back good memories, can sort of transport them to that place mentally and that has a transference to your body as well," Block said.

Block said playing an instrument can also benefit the whole body.

"I really encourage young people to use music to help take care of themselves right now in particular, think about learning an instrument," he said. "Think about taking that time to write a song or very simply set up a regiment for yourself to listen to music. And these are all things that not only are going to help you mentally, but it's going to transfer to your body and it's going to be something that's going to take care of the whole person."

The music therapists at UH use a variety of music interventions to address a patient’s specific needs after an initial assessment. Music therapy can help a patient express his or her feelings, aid in physical or speech rehabilitation, and provide ways to manage stress.

"We often use music in acute medical settings to help with individuals who are recovering from a trauma. This may be something like a surgery or maybe something you know they've come in or that was, you know, an accident. This same response happens, though, when you're at home," Block said.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.