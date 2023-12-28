Tired of the same old New Year's resolutions? Try a social media detox

Social media is how many people connect with others, stay updated on the latest news, and share life's moments. But, too much social media can become harmful, according to Dr. Susan Albers, a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

"It's a double edged sword. We love social media. It helps us to be connected to those around us, but at times it also makes us feel disconnected from ourselves," Albers said. "Research indicates that limiting social media use to 30 minutes a day significantly boosts your mood by specifically reducing loneliness, anxiety and depression. The number one benefit is being more present in your life. It helps you to be calmer, more focused and productive."

As people prepare to make New Year's resolutions, Albers said it may be the perfect time to evaluate your social media habits and commit to either eliminating or reducing your time online in 2024.

"Social media can be toxic to the brain. It can both capture and scatter your attention at the exact same time," Albers said. "It creates a lot of background noise and creates a constant scrolling in your mind that is difficult to slow down."

She suggests silencing notifications on your phone so you are not constantly getting alerts, deleting apps, or creating social-media-free zones.

"Adapt the way you interact with it. Create some social-media-free zones and situations such as keeping it outside of your bedroom or the kitchen or staying off of it when you interact directly, face-to-face with people who are important to you."

Albers added that reducing exposure to blue light can also improve sleep patterns, making one feel more refreshed and vitalized in the morning.