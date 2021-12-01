World Aids Day: How to get tested for HIV and prevent transmission

CLEVELAND — December 1st marks World Aids Day, highlighting the work done to eliminate the epidemic.

An estimated 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, including about 161,800 people who are unaware of their status. Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus. For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and preventing HIV transmission.

Testing plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy life and preventing transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine healthcare. For those at higher risk, CDC recommends getting tested at least once a year.

Testing sites include:

Your health care provider’s office

Health clinics or community health centers

STD or sexual health clinics

Your local health department

Family planning clinics

VA medical centers

Substance abuse prevention or treatment programs

People with HIV who are aware of their status can get treatment with antiretroviral therapy or ART and remain healthy for many years. Studies show that the sooner people start treatment after diagnosis, the more they benefit from ART.

Treatment with ART reduces the amount of HIV in the blood (called viral load), reduces HIV-related illness, and helps prevent transmission to others. People with HIV who take HIV medicine as prescribed and get and keep an undetectable viral load (or stay virally suppressed) have effectively no risk of transmitting HIV to HIV-negative partners.

