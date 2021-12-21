Local man hopes his model of iconic 'A Christmas Story' leg lamp becomes next official LEGO set

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man used his love of LEGO toys to create a one-of-kind work of art that’s synonymous with Cleveland and the holidays — a leg lamp.

Scott Chapin, a native of Avon Lake, showed off his hometown pride with his creation of a 776-piece model of the iconic leg lamp from the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

Using more than 200 gold tiles for the shade and 150 tan tiles and slopes for the leg, Chapin created a model that looks like the real deal.

Chapin is hoping it becomes the next official LEGO set, but he needs votes and support from Clevelanders to make it happen.

Photo was taken by Chris Abate via Marcus Thomas LLC.

Chapin photographed his creation throughout the Christmas Story House in Tremont.

His LEGO leg lamp needs 10,000 votes on the LEGO IDEAS site, which is here.

So far, as of Tuesday, he had received a little over 200 votes.

Let's see what we can do about that, Northeast Ohio.

