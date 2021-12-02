Merwin's Wharf transforms into a winter wonderland during Winter RiverFest

CLEVELAND — This holiday season, you can grab your skates and hit the ice at Winter RiverFest.

For the second straight year, Merwin’s Wharf has transformed into a winter wonderland that includes an ice-skating rink, Santa appearances, a beer garden, an igloo village, and a holiday market.

“Rivergate park has become such a recreational hub over the last several years, with Merwin’s Wharf,” said Cleveland Metroparks Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling. “ It was just a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of the beauty down here in the winter season.”

There are 12 igloos to book for a minimum of $50 and ice-skating sessions can be reserved ahead of time for 90-minute time slots. Dining options include the igloos as well as restaurant seating inside Merwin’s Wharf.

“We’ve designed the menu around a lot of sharable items for the igloo experience in particular,” Gerling said. “We’ve got some great appetizers like stuffed peppers Our big pretzel board built around our famous soft pretzel.”

New this year is a 40x100 authentic ice rink, which replaces the synthetic surface guests skated on last year.

“The event is really spread out along Rivergate park which allows for great opportunities for social distancing. We’re managing the capacity on the ice rink as well,” Gerling said.

Winter RiverFest runs daily through Jan. 2. Regular hours during the week range from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and noon to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. The event will hold expanded hours of 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. in the two weeks around the holidays.

