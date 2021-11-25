Nela Park holiday lights display at GE headquarters will feature 1 million lights

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Nela Park holiday lighting tradition at GE Lighting headquarters in East Cleveland will continue again for the 97th year.

The ceremony will kick off on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. at Nela Park, located at 1975 Noble Road.

While the ceremony isn’t open to the public, visitors can watch from the streets as Nela Park turns into a holiday destination.

Once the display is illuminated, visitors will be able to walk the park 24/7 until Jan. 3. The display includes nearly 1 million LED lights and it stretches along Noble Road for several blocks.

This year’s theme is “Holiday Season is in the Air” and includes nine colorfully lit vignettes:

Hot air balloons filled with gifts and cards

Santa’s reindeer

Festive snowmen and snowflakes galore

Giant iPad controls the rotating of the colors for the holiday pole trees

Visitors can enter the hot air balloon selfie station and capture a festive picture with loved ones.

There will be a replica of the National Christmas Tree. For the 59th year, GE Lighting has provided the design and lights for the National Christmas Tree that resides in Washington D.C.

