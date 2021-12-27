Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — After the holidays, instead of throwing your real Christmas tree to the curb or in the trash, you can opt to have it recycled. Since Christmas trees are biodegradable, they can be reused as mulch for composting, and in some places, as food for animals.

Stearns Homestead in Parma

The farm will be collecting unpainted Christmas trees for its goats and sheep. Residents are asked to remove all tinsel and decorations. Trees can be placed in the front pasture next to the south parking lot. The last day to drop off Christmas trees is Jan. 15. Click here for more info.

Lake County

Lake Metroparks offers Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations in parks throughout the county. Residents are asked to remove all decorations before placing them in designated tree bins, which are available until Jan. 22.

Medina County

Residents can drop off their Christmas tree at the Medina County Solid Waste District Residential Yard Waste Drop area located at 8700 Lake Road in Seville. Residents are asked to remove all lights, tinsel and decorations. Christmas tree donations will be accepted through Jan. 15.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.