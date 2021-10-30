Chuck E. Cheese locations holding Halloween-themed sensory-friendly experience

CLEVELAND — On Sunday, participating Chuck E. Cheese locations will host sensory-friendly Halloween events for children with sensory sensitivities.

With Halloween being a very stimulating holiday, Chuck E. Cheese wanted to make sure children on the spectrum and children with other sensory sensitivities could still enjoy the holiday in a fun way.

The children's entertainment chain already features Sensory Sensitive Sundays each month, opening two-hours early for a sensory-friendly experience, but will offer a similar experience just for Halloween fun as well.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chuck E. Cheese locations will feature a quieter dining and entertainment environment, as well as dimmed lighting.

Children who arrive in costume will be provided sugar-free candy.

Here are all of the participating locations in Ohio:



521 Boardman Poland Road—Boardman

2711 Martin Road—Dublin

8000 Plaza Blvd. Unit J—Mentor

30 Prestige Place—Miamisburg

6370 Strip Ave. NW—North Canton

26104 Brookpark Road,—North Olmsted

1429 East Kemper Road—Sharonville

5077 Monroe Street—Toledo

