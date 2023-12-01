5PM: NELA Park hosts 99th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the 99th year, GE Lighting is celebrating the holidays with its stunning display at Nela Park, with the Nela Park Holiday Lighting ceremony on Friday at 5 p.m.

The holiday lighting display features nearly one million LED lights stretching from Noble Road for several blocks.

This year’s theme is “Cync Up Your Holidays” and includes 11 vignettes, many created with the company’s Cync Dynamics Effects smart home lighting products.

The park also features:



Huge Santa hat and Santa gnome village

Holly poinsettias plus sphere-shaped trees directing you to Gnome-Ville

Musical horns, toy soldiers sitting on top of handmade drums

Cozy indoor fireplace with a flickering fire, stockings and a painting over the fireplace

See-through house displays colorful boxes and garland roping, outdoor snow-covered trees, gazebo and cabin

Woodland animals in their habitat, including a swan, pond, grasses and a deer igloo

Clock made with color-changing lights and assorted doors welcoming Santa and his elves

Colorful flower trees with lighted flowers, a hot air balloon and children playing

A Santa boot with colorfully illuminated shoelaces

A replica of the National Christmas Tree. For the 61st year, we’ve provided the design and lights for the National Christmas Tree that resides in Washington, D.C.



