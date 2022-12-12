Donté's Gift Express celebrates 10 years of bringing joy to East Cleveland families

EAST CLEVELAND — This year will be the 10th year for Donté's Gift Express, an annual holiday celebration that provides gift packages for hundreds of families, plus a whole lot more for the community.

On Saturday afternoon, volunteers helped set up Tower City Center with wrapping and ornament decorating stations, a hot chocolate bar, an area for photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Grinch appearances and much more.

It was the culminating mega-event for an annual tradition started by proud East Cleveland native Donté Gibbs 10 years ago, who was inspired by his grandmother to bring the joy of family to East Cleveland during the holiday season by surprising families with gifts and handwritten notes.

Since 2013, Gibbs and his volunteers have raised nearly $15,000 and distributed gifts to over 2,000 in East Cleveland.

Learn more about the program and how you can volunteer here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.