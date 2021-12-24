Public safety agencies spread holiday cheer to local hospitals, veterans homes

CLEVELAND — Taking part in the Operation Santa's Sleigh event, several public safety agencies hit the streets Thursday evening to spread holiday cheer to local hospitals and veterans homes.

Light Ohio Blue partnered with the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association, Ohio State Highway Patrol, International Association of Firefighters, State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, Santa's Hide-A-Way Village and other public safety agencies to take part in the event.

During Operation Santa's Sleigh, the public safety agencies joined in a large caravan of vehicles that will travel to the Cleveland Clinic, Ronald McDonald House, Louis Stokes Cleveland Medical Center and Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

While the event happened in Cleveland, other public safety agencies across the state also held Operation Santa's Sleigh events simultaneously, spreading cheer in eight Ohio cities with help from hundreds of agencies.

