Restaurants open on Christmas in Northeast Ohio

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned. Here is a list of restaurants open in the Cleveland area on Christmas:
- Benihana in Beachwood
- Denny's in Cleveland
- Buckeye Beer Engine in Lakewood
- Golden Dragon in Mayfield Heights
- King Wah in Rocky River
- Hunan of Solon in Solon
- Mitchell's Fish Market in Woodmere
Heads up: Many restaurants are closing this week due to the spread of COVID, so check first to make sure they are still open before leaving the house.
If your restaurant is open on Christmas, email webstaff@wews.com and let us know so we can add you to the list.