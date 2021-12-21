Restaurants open on Christmas in Northeast Ohio

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned. Here is a list of restaurants open in the Cleveland area on Christmas:

Benihana in Beachwood

Denny's in Cleveland

Buckeye Beer Engine in Lakewood

Golden Dragon in Mayfield Heights

King Wah in Rocky River

Hunan of Solon in Solon

Mitchell's Fish Market in Woodmere

Heads up: Many restaurants are closing this week due to the spread of COVID, so check first to make sure they are still open before leaving the house.

If your restaurant is open on Christmas, email webstaff@wews.com and let us know so we can add you to the list.