Animal shelter seeking care, justice for dog they say was shot 5 times in Geneva Twp.

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is asking the public’s help to donate for the care of Buster, a dog found shot last week in Genva Township. They are also offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction in the case.

The group says Buster was shot five times and received significant internal injuries. They believe the injuries were sustained between Sunday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 17 near Padanarum or North Ridge Road.

The animal shelter says the case could be prosecuted as a Level 5 felony under Goddard’s Law, and that they are pursuing every avenue in this case.

So far, they say they raised enough to cover Buster’s initial bills, but he is scheduled for surgery to amputate a toe damaged by one of the bullets. The shelter also shared images of x-rays that show bullets still embedded in Buster.

Ashtabula County Animal Protective League X-rays show bullets still embedded inside Buster.

Information on how to donate to help Buster can be found here or on the Facebook post below.

A donor has also donated $1,000 as a reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

