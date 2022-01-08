Ashtabula County APL's new senior pet adoption program honors Betty White

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is launching a new pet adoption program focusing on animals in their "Golden Years" to honor the late Betty White, who was a longtime advocate for animals.

The Golden Years Senior Adoption Program will be launched later in January and will help senior pets at the shelter find homes for their remaining days, months or years.

"One of the most difficult things we experience at the ACAPL is the intake of abandoned or surrendered senior pets. Sometimes it is unavoidable due to the passing of an owner, but often pets are surrendered because they are no longer wanted, have health issues or have age related behaviors. It is often difficult to find homes for our seniors to live out their lives," Ashtabula County APL said.

The shelter has been accepting donations in honor of White after her death on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. Any funds raised beginning Saturday until the the end of the month through their donation program will be used to support the development sustainability of the Golden Years Senior Adoption Program.

To donate to the Ashtabula County APL, click here.

