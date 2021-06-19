Cleveland APL offering discount on dog adoptions for Father's Day

CLEVELAND — This Father's Day weekend, the Cleveland APL is offering a discount on adult dog adoptions.

Any dog over 5-months-old will be adoptable for $50. Normal adoption fees for dogs are $125. There is a additional fee for a Cuyahoga County dog license.

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is Ian, a 3-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix who has been with the APL since November 2020.

"Ian is one of our longest term residents, and has been here since November of 2020. He has shown great improvement over his course of stay, thanks to the amazing foster family who has worked with him. Ian came to us as a scared, shut down, dog who was never socialized or given a chance to be a dog," the APL said. "With plenty of patience and lots of cookies – Ian has grown to love the attention he gets from his foster family. He enjoys the company of their resident cat and does well during interactions with other calm dogs. Ian has the cutest little 'blip' tongue that constantly sticks out making him even more endearing."

Ian needs a calm home and a family who is willing to slowly acclimate him to a new environment.

"Ian is more than eager to settle into a place he can call his own," the APL said.

CLICK HERE to read more about Ian.

CLICK HERE for the Cleveland APL's adoption survey if you're interested in bringing Ian home.

