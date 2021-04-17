Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 6-year-old bulldog/lab mix named Cash

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is Cash, a 6-year-old bulldog/lab mix, who is an "absolute love-bug."

Cash is about 85 pounds and is on a weight loss journey. He has some mobility issues that losing weight will help ease. Despite that, he will want to be right by your side "at all times and loves getting love. Head pats, ear scratches, belly rubs, you name it and Cash is game for it. He just wants your love and attention," the APL said.

Cash's weight is due to hypothyroidism, a condition that he takes daily medication for. It's medication that he will probably need to stay on for life to help him stay comfortable. He also takes supplements for arthritis, but losing weight should help reduce the pressure on his joints. Cash is a wobbly walker, but "has a great quality of life and he believes that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall down—it only matters how many times you pick yourself back up."

According to the APL, "Cash is a happy-go-lucky dog that has a great attitude. If he trips and falls, he will simply roll right over for some belly rubs and make the most of his quickly found supine position. This pup will certainly teach you how to make lemonade out of whatever lemons life throws at you!"

