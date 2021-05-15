CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a 10-year-old pit bull mix named Ladybird. She's very social, laid back and playful.

"Everyone that spends time with her says the same thing, 'how has this girl not been adopted?'” the APL said.

Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Ladybird, a 10-year-old pit mix

According to the APL, Ladybird is the "total package." She knows some tricks like "sit" and "down" and would easily learn some more tricks.

"There is nothing she loves more than soaking up some rays and rolling around in the grass. Back scratches and belly rubs are the key to her heart," the APL said.

CLICK HERE for an adoption survey if you'd like to bring her home.

