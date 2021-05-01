Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Lily, an adorable 10-year-old basset hound mix

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is Lily, a "super affectionate" basset hound mix.

"According to her previous family, she is crate trained, housebroken, and has lived with cats. They described Lily as friendly and playful with a medium energy level. While she likes to go for walks, she is more laid back and mostly lounges around the home," the APL said.

This 10-year-old basset hound mix needs a good home

If you're looking for a faithful companion but don't want to deal with the hassle of training a new puppy, adopting a senior pet like Lily could be the perfect balance for you.

"Most people steer toward wanting a puppy, but they don’t realize how much work goes into starting at square one with just about everything. Puppies are like caring for babies, they require a lot of time, attention, and patience. With a senior dog, you usually know what you are signing up for. You have a better idea of their personality, energy level, and what they do and don’t know about living in a home. Not to mention, senior pets are extremely grateful to get out of the shelter and into a nice cushy home," the APL said.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in adopting Lily.

