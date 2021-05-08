Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Martin, a loveable 9-year-old domestic shorthair cat

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is Martin—a 9-year-old domestic shorthair who has an amazing personality.

"He is extremely affectionate and social with people. He actually got kicked out of his office cat status as he was too distracting for staff to complete phone calls and computer tasks while he demanded constant pets. If you are looking for a social cat who wants to be your constant shadow, Martin is the perfect choice. He not only has a great personality, he has the looks too. His midnight black fur makes his green eyes look even more striking!" the APL said.

Martin does need just a bit of special care. He has FIV, "which means that his immune system is weaker than most cats. While this doesn’t impact his quality of life overall, it does mean that if he gets a kitty cold, he will need to go to the vet to get medicine to help his immune system fight things off," the APL said.

If you're interested in adopting Martin, you can fill at an adoption survey here.

