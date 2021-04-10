Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: The Dynamic Duo—Jag and Reese

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is actually two feline friends. They are Jag and Reese.

"While these two don’t need to be adopted together, they certainly make a great pair and enjoy each other’s company. Jag is the more outgoing of the two, and he is quite the class clown. He will roll over on his back and kick his back legs up like he is relaxing on the beach. He loves playing with toys and likes to get his belly rubbed," the APL said. "His brother Reese is a little more reserved and has learned how to put up with Jag’s shenanigans. Reese prefers a little more quiet, but still likes ear scratches. They both love cat nip and will put on quite the show when you give them some."

If you adopt the pair together, the second adoption fee is half off.

"That means you double the love and double the fun for $75," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Jag and Reese or another animal at the Cleveland APL, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.