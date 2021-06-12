Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Walker, an 86-pound gentle giant

The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a 7-year-old mix breed dog named Walker. He's a big boy—he weighs 86 pounds but is gentle as can be.

"Walker is a real family man at heart. This gentle giant loves everyone he meets. He is game to hang out in the yard while you do yard things or on the couch while you relax, and is equally excited to head out for a walk. Car rides, restaurant patios, anything really as long as he has his person to look to for cues. He knows sit, stay, crawl, wait, leave it, and OK. He is crate-trained, house-trained, leash trained - we are talking the whole package!" the APL said.

Walker needs a loving home and a family he can adopt as his own.

"You don’t find this type of easy dog in shelters very often. His foster family reports that he has zero accidents, respectful of furniture/pillows, doesn’t eat off the counter, doesn't sneak from his food bag that is in the kitchen on the floor, has been home alone for six hours out of his cage without issue other than a depression on the couch where he sleeps while you’re away," the APL said.

