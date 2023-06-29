Cuyahoga County animal shelter to drop adoption fees in preparation for July 4

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) will drop their adoption fees to $20 until July 16 in order to prepare for and receive dogs during and after the Fourth of July.

Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni said that the largest intake of dogs for CCAS is around the Fourth of July.

“With the already higher numbers of dogs in our shelter this year, we want to prepare for the dogs we know will be coming in after the holiday,” Naticchioni said. “We hope to find as many loving homes as possible for our current adoptable dogs.”

Naticchioni said the shelter has been working at or near full capacity for the past few months, and with the Fourth of July coming up, she said the shelter is in need of temporary foster homes to create space for incoming animals.

With families having cookouts and celebrating the holiday with fireworks, dogs get scared and run off, shelter officials said. Every year thousands of dogs end up in local shelters across the U.S. after the Fourth of July holiday.

The shelter asked and encourages residents in Cuyahoga County to keep their pets inside this Independence Day and keep a close eye on them, as they can get stressed during the fireworks.

CCAS will waive all the fees except for the $20 for the dog license. Normally, adoption fees are $95. Adoptions will include the spay/neuter operation, vaccines, dog license, microchip and a current rabies tag.

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Available pets can always be viewedhere.

