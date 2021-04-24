He’s been alone at a shelter for 14 dog years (2 human). Can you help this good boy find a good home?

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County APL is looking for a "furever home" for Blaine, a 7-year-old pit bull/lab mix who has lived at the shelter for more than two years.

According to the APL, Blaine is laid-back and well-behaved and would do well in a quiet home. Blaine is pretty chill—until the toys come out and his puppy side takes over.

"Blaine loves any toys that are made for the super chewers so he can have them for a while. Blaine's ideal family would be older adolescents and adults with him being the only pet!! He is a very well-behaved guy and just wants to prove that he can be the best boy you have ever met," the APL said.

Blaine also loves to go on walks and works well on a leash. He's a couch potato who loves to relax and "watch all your favorite shows while getting some much needed one-on-one time."

If you're interested in making Blaine a part of your home, you can schedule an appointment to stop in and apply for adoption. CLICK HERE for more information.

