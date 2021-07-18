Missing Ohio dog found stuck inside wall after 5 days, reunited with family

CINCINNATI — A missing dog in Ohio has been reunited with her family after being found inside of a wall Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

On Sunday, Cincinnati Fire Department Ladder 20 received a call about a dog stuck inside of a wall.

Crews arrived on scene and realized the dog had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between two concrete walls.

After determining the dog could not be lifted out of the crevice crews made the decision to beak open the wall with saws and a sledgehammer, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Within 10 minutes, crews had broken through the wall and firefighter Jenny Adkins was able to reach in the wall and pull the dog to safety.

The dog, a terrier mix named Gertie, had been missing for five days. Her family had put up missing fliers stating she had run away on July 13, just a street away from where she was found.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said it is believed the dog was in the wall the entire time she was missing.

After rescuing Gertie from the wall, fire crews reunited the pup with her owners and now she's back at home, safe and sound.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.