Yogurt lovers: Want to get paid for eating your favorite dairy product? Here’s how.

Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, will pay you for eating organic yogurt on World Environment Day this Saturday.

All you have to do is post of photo of yourself and the organic yogurt on Instagram with the hashtag #YogurtTradeUp between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The brand will send a case of yogurt to anyone who eats organic yogurt from any brand. This is while supplies last, of course.

The company hopes to bring awareness to the impact of organic dairy. Stonyfield says choosing organic products helps prevent the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizer and animal drug treatments.

