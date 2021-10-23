Giant Eagle looking to fill more than 1,000 positions in Northeast Ohio

Giant Eagle and Market District locations across Northeast Ohio will host hiring events in order to fill more than 1,000 full and part-time positions across the area.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 12 p.m to 6 p.m., candidates interested in a job at any of the Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Northeast Ohio can head into a store a meet with store leadership.

Candidates will have same-day job offer opportunities at the events.

There are numerous positions being filled across all shifts, including personal shoppers, pharmacy technicians, deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, bakers, overnight stockers and more.

Those interested in attending the hiring events are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering and can explore open positions and submit an application in advance online.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

To learn more, click here.

