Laketran hosting 2-day hiring event with guaranteed interviews to fill driver and maintenance positions

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Laketran is hiring part-time and full-time bus driver positions and full-time mechanic positions during a two-day hiring event on May 24 and 25.

“We’re excited to be offering full-time driving positions that are in line with today’s starting wages,” said Laketran CEO in a news release. “Everyone is feeling the pinch of a more competitive labor market. We have traditionally hired full-time positions from within, but are excited to be offering full-time driving positions with immediate benefits to find more qualified candidates that want to join our team to serve Lake County.”

The positions do not require a CDL to start. The two-day hiring event will offer immediate interviews on site to fill over 20 positions for the Lake County transit agency.

A valid Ohio driver’s license is required for an interview. All applicants must pass a background check and drug test the day of hiring event. Bus driver and maintenance positions also require an ODOT physical. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is not required for hire.

Laketran employee benefits include:



Competitive salary - $20.64/hour after 120-day probation period

6-week paid training

Paid vacation and sick time

Uniforms provided

Ohio Public Employees Retirement

Ohio Deferred Comp Retirement Plan

$2,000 signing bonus for mechanics

The two-day hiring event will be Tuesday, May 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, May 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The location of the hiring event is at Laketran Headquarters, 555 Lakeshore Blvd., Painesville Township.

