Watch
NewsLocal NewsHelp Wanted: Ohio

Actions

Laketran hosting 2-day hiring event with guaranteed interviews to fill driver and maintenance positions

Screen Shot 2021-06-18 at 11.27.34 AM.png
News 5 Cleveland
Laketran.
Screen Shot 2021-06-18 at 11.27.34 AM.png
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 10:57:52-04

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Laketran is hiring part-time and full-time bus driver positions and full-time mechanic positions during a two-day hiring event on May 24 and 25.

“We’re excited to be offering full-time driving positions that are in line with today’s starting wages,” said Laketran CEO in a news release. “Everyone is feeling the pinch of a more competitive labor market. We have traditionally hired full-time positions from within, but are excited to be offering full-time driving positions with immediate benefits to find more qualified candidates that want to join our team to serve Lake County.”

The positions do not require a CDL to start. The two-day hiring event will offer immediate interviews on site to fill over 20 positions for the Lake County transit agency.

A valid Ohio driver’s license is required for an interview. All applicants must pass a background check and drug test the day of hiring event. Bus driver and maintenance positions also require an ODOT physical. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is not required for hire.

Laketran employee benefits include:

  • Competitive salary - $20.64/hour after 120-day probation period
  • 6-week paid training
  • Paid vacation and sick time
  • Uniforms provided
  • Ohio Public Employees Retirement
  • Ohio Deferred Comp Retirement Plan
  • $2,000 signing bonus for mechanics

The two-day hiring event will be Tuesday, May 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, May 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The location of the hiring event is at Laketran Headquarters, 555 Lakeshore Blvd., Painesville Township.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Resources for Job Seekers

Job Boards

Ohio.gov COVID-19 Job Search

OhioMeansJobs.com Job Board

Google Cleveland-area Job Board

Monster.com Cleveland-area Job Board

Indeed.com Cleveland-area Job Board

ZipRecruiter Cleveland-area Job Board

Guides

OhioMeansJobs Job Seeker Resources

Ohio.gov Job Seekers Guide

Cuyahoga County Job Seekers Guide

Summit County Job Seekers Guide

U.S. Dept. of Labor Coronavirus Resources

What Happened Now?