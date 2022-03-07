Laketran looking to fill 16 positions at two-day hiring event

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In an effort to fill 16 positions, Laketran is hosting a two-day hiring event that will offer immediate on-site interviews.

Lake County’s transit company is looking to fill 12 open bus driver positions and up to four diesel mechanic positions.

The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, March 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Laketran headquarters at 555 Lakeshore Boulevard.

Benefits include a competitive salary, 6 weeks paid training, paid vacation and sick time, uniforms, Ohio Public employees Retirement, $2,000 signing bonus fr mechanic and Ohio Deferred Comp Retirement Plan.

The company said it hopes to hire the 12 drivers to fill a 6-week paid driver training class that begins April 18.

A valid Ohio driver’s license is required for an interview. All applicants must pass a background check and drug screening to be hired. Bus driver and maintenance positions also require an ODOT physical. A commercial driver’s license (CDL) is not required for hire.

Anyone interested in the position can fill in an application ahead of the hiring event.

