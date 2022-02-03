Laketran reserving front seat of its buses to honor civil rights icon Rosa Parks

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Laketran and the NAACP of Lake County are honoring the life and legacy of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat to make room for a white passenger on a segregated city bus, a moment that sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott in December 1955.

Known as the “Mother of the Modern-Day Civil Right Movement,” Parks’ refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger and her subsequent arrest started the year-long boycott. Her courage began a movement towards human rights in America and notably began a movement that ended legal segregation in America.

Laketran | NAACP Lake County. Laketran and the NAACP of Lake County honor Rosa Parks with a reserved front seat.

“The basic freedoms of equality and access are principles that Laketran firmly embraces and the foundation of public transportation,” said Laketran CEO, Ben Capelle. “Rosa Parks relied on the bus to get her to work, shopping and educational facilities and that is no different from what people rely on us to do today in Lake County. We hope the community will join us onboard to honor her.”

Laketran will reserve the front seat on its buses beginning on her birthday, Feb. 4, and continuing through Feb. 11 with a sign that reads: “Reserved in honor of Rosa Parks. It all started on a bus. Laketran and NAACP of Lake County honor the courage of Rosa Parks and her vision for equal access for all.”

Laketran | NAACP Lake County. Laketran and the NAACP of Lake County honor Rosa Parks with a reserved front seat.

The NAACP of Lake County is offering free All-Day bus passes to those interested in riding Laketran during the Rosa Parks’ tribute. Anyone can pick up a free bus pass at Painesville Furniture Carpet, located at 83 South State Street.

“We would encourage people to take time to ride a Laketran bus and take a selfie next to the seat reserved for Rosa Parks to bring awareness to Black History Month,” said Pam Morse, Vice President of NAACP of Lake County. “This tribute provides an opportunity to remember our history and progress as a country.”

RELATED: Ludlow Community Association honored with marker on Cleveland Civil Rights Trail

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.