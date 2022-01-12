Workers at Brandywine and Boston Mills to get $2-an-hour bonus at end of the season

PENNISULA, Ohio — Employees who work the entire season at ski resorts owned by Vail Resorts, including local Brandywine and Boston Mills, will receive a $2-an-hour bonus for all hours worked during the full season, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Workers who work the entire season from Jan. 1 to their end of season date or until April 15, will receive a $2-an-hour bonus.

For example, an employee works 40 hours per week for the 15-week period between Jan. 1 and Apr. 15 (600 hours). That employee would receive an End-of-Season bonus of $1,200 (600 hours x $2.00/hour).

All full-time and part-time employees are eligible. Salaried employees who are not eligible for the annual management incentive program or the sales incentive program are eligible for a flat-rate payout of $1,500.

According to its website, Brandywine and Boston Mills are hiring to fill a range of positions, including life operator and back of house crew, both of which pay $11.50 an hour.

CEO Kirsten Lynch announced the bonus in a letter to employees, and said in part:

"Many of you have had to carry an extra burden this season. Staffing was always going to be tight given the global labor shortage, but the acceleration of Omicron, late snow, and many other factors created particularly challenging impacts for our operations teams. We were all hoping this season would be more “normal”, however, as we went through the busy holiday period, it became apparent that we are still navigating the impacts of this pandemic."

The bonus payout will occur in May 2022.

She also added, "You may be wondering what this means for next season. These bonus programs are specific to this year and the unique challenges of this season. However, at the end of the season, we are committed to reviewing all of our compensation for next year to determine where changes are warranted. We will share more about that in the months ahead."

Vail also owns Alpine Valley near Chesterland and Mad River Mountain, near Zanesfield, Ohio.

