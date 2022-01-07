Skiers, snowboarders flock to Boston Mills Ski Resort for opening day

PENINSULA, Ohio — Not much snow fell in Peninsula Friday, but it's finally been cold enough for more snow-making at Boston Mills Ski Resort.

Skiers and snowboarders turned out by the dozens for opening day after a very delayed start to the season. Unseasonably warm weather forced the resort to push back its opening date several weeks.

“I’m super excited. I really thought global warming was going to beat us to it, but glad that’s not the case,” said Danna O’Connor of Hudson.

The wait was unbearable at times for avid skiers and snowboarders.

“It was kind of like really, I want to say disappointing, I mean each day you would kind of hope for snow and nothing would happen,” said Sage Katusin of Medina.

“It's Ohio, I mean we’ve lived it before. They do a good job, they do an amazing job here packing it down. It’s always good,” said John Stanley of Stow.

Now that the doors are open, many did not waste any more time and put their gear on in the parking lot to do what they love most.

“I wanna say it's kind of like a euphoric feeling, like you’re just going through air and it's kind of like surfing, but in snow. It's so nice,” said Katusin.

According to our partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, Vail Resorts, the company that owns Boston Mills, Brandywine, and Alpine Valley, is dealing with staffing shortages in addition to the lack of snow. Because of that, Boston Mills will be open for limited hours Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.