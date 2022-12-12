Aurora native guard Shyanne Sellers helps lead No. 20 Maryland Terrapins to win over No. 9 UConn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aurora native sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers helped lead the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins to victory for the first time in school history against No. 9 University of Connecticut.

Sellers scores 19 points going 7-for-14 from the floor with four rebounds and six assists to her name.

This is her ninth game of the season scoring in double digits thus far, with a career-high of 21 points against Nebraska, according to the Maryland Terrapins athletic website.

Before starting her collegiate career as a Terp, she was the No. 22 recruit in the class of 2021 according to ESPN. She averaged 21.9 points per game, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists as a Greenmen where she led her team to the Division I district semifinals.

Basketball runs in the family, as her father, Brad, played at Wisconsin and Ohio State then had a career in the NBA.

Additionally, one of her three sisters will square off against each other next week. Shayla plays at Purdue Fort Wayne, which is the next game on the schedule for the Terps.

