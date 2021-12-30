Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now worth a combined $704 million

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Lottery announced Thursday the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have a combined total of $704 million.

The New Year’s Eve Mega Millions jackpot is $221 million with a cash option of $159.6 million. Tickets are $2 each for the Mega Millions. Players can purchase a Megaplier for an additional $1 for a chance to double non-jackpot winnings.

The New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot is $483 million with a cash option of $347.7 million. Powerball tickets are $2.

The Ohio Lottery said the Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 22, 2021. The Powerball jackpot has been rolling since Oct. 4, 2021.

The winning numbers will be announced on-air on News 5 and on the Ohio Lottery website.

