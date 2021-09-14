Amazon planning to hire more than 2,800 employees in Cleveland area and 9,000 across state of Ohio

CLEVELAND — Amazon says it plans to hire more than 9,000 employees across Ohio as it expands its footprint in the state. A company rep told News 5 that 2,800 of those regular and part-time roles will be filled at Cleveland-area locations.

The plan to hire the more than 9,000 full and part-time employees in Ohio comes after the company's previous announcement of 40,000 corporate and technology jobs being available.

Roles in fulfillment and transportation average a starting pay of $18 an hour with signing bonuses of up to $2,000 in select locations, Amazon said in a press release. In 2019, the company increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Amazon said it offers its full-time employees comprehensive benefits including health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with a 50% company match, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and a college tuition program for front-line employees.

"We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel," Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, said in a press release. "We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive. That's why we offer an average starting wage of $18 per hour, provide a great range of comprehensive benefits—including health care coverage, parental leave, career training, and ways to save for the future—and have a team of thousands working to build a safe and inclusive work environment. Whether you're looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team."

Positions are available in cities across Ohio. Those interested in applying can find regions with openings here.

The hiring is currently underway, coming ahead of company's annual Career Day on Sept. 15.

