DICK'S Sporting Goods to hire more than 200 employees in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND — DICK'S Sporting Goods is looking to hire more than 200 seasonal associates at Cleveland area locations and is holding a "National Signing Day" event to do so.

The sporting goods chain will hold the hiring event on Sept. 15 at eight different locations.

DICK'S Sporting Goods said that associates can benefit from competitive pay, the option of DailyPay, and up to a 25% store discount.

The hiring event precedes the upcoming holiday season as the store prepares for the holiday rush of shoppers. DICK'S Sporting Goods plans to hire up to 10,000 new associates nationwide on Sept. 15.

Locations participating in the "National Signing Day" event include:



Aurora, Ohio

Westlake, Ohio

Strongsville, Ohio

Lyndhurst, Ohio

North Olmsted, Ohio

North Olmsted, Ohio (DICK’S Warehouse Sale)

Mentor, Ohio

Parma, Ohio

Those interested in applying are encouraged to do so online first and then attended one of the hiring events on Sept. 15. To learn more, click here.

