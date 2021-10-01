Summit Mall hosting month-long hiring initiative through October

AKRON, Ohio — Summit Mall is hosting a month long hiring initiative to fill dozens of positions at more than 40 retailers and restaurants at the shopping center throughout October.

On Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 1 until Oct. 23, potential applicants can visit Summit Mall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and head to the hiring display located in the center court next to Aerie.

The display will have a QR code that will take applicants to a job openings website showing all of the positions currently available, but will also have paper applications on site as well.

Staff from hiring stores will be available to speak with applicants about their hiring needs and opportunities.

Summit Mall is located at 3265 West Market Street in Akron.

