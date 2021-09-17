United States Postal Service hosting job application workshop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The United States Postal Service is hosting a workshop in Cleveland for those interested in applying for a city carrier assistant position (CCA).

On Sept. 22, USPS will hold the workshop at the Cleveland Administrative Building at 2200 Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the workshop, USPS will help attendees navigate the application portal as they aim to fill 100 CCA positions.

The starting salary for the position is $18.51 an hour and USPS said the company offers competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, be able to pass a drug screening and background check, and must also have a valid driver's license.

Applications can be submitted online only. To learn more, click here.

