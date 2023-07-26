McConnell addresses health concerns after abrupt pause while speaking

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left people concerned on Tuesday after pausing abruptly during a GOP leadership press conference.

After he stared at the cameras for about 20 seconds without saying a word, his fellow senators ushered him away from the podium.

McConnell, who is 81 years old, returned to the podium and was asked if the incident was related to a concussion he suffered earlier in the year.

"No, I'm fine," he said.

McConnell was hospitalized after tripping and falling at a D.C. hotel in March. McConnell's office stated that the senator sustained a minor rib fracture, which required physical therapy.

He returned to the Senate in April.

McConnell has been in the Senate for nearly 40 years, representing the state of Kentucky.

SEE MORE: GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after falling

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com