Michael Bublé And His Wife, Luisana Lopilato, Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

Michael Bublé, 46, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are adding to their happy family. In the singer’s latest video, 34-year-old Lopilato revealed her growing baby bump. The bundle of joy will make them a family of six, as the couple already has three children: Noah, age 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3 years old.

The video is reportedly dedicated to the first time the Canadian crooner met his now-wife. The pair fell in love after meeting in 2009, when Lopilato, an Argentinean actress, model and singer in her own right, played the female lead in the video for Bublé’s song, “Just Haven’t Met You Yet.” The couple tied the knot in March 2011.

The video was announced on Bublé’s official Twitter account.

“Check out Michael’s new music video for I’ll Never Not Love You. An ambitious cinematic love letter to the movies,” Bublé’s team tweeted. “Michael & @Lulopilato evoke several key love scenes and iconic moments from classic films. Watch the premiere at the link below.”

Check out Michael’s new music video for I’ll Never Not Love You. An ambitious cinematic love letter to the movies. Michael & @Lulopilato evoke several key love scenes and iconic moments from classic films. Watch the premiere at the link below. https://t.co/ogufKHihfe pic.twitter.com/s98DpXXMo4 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) February 22, 2022

In 2016, their son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of 3. After undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Noah has been in remission since 2017.

“I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered, when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” Bublé told People.

Recently, the Canada native dropped a hint when he said that his wife was coaxing him to add another child to the family.

“She said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,’” Bublé told Us in an interview on Nov. 3. “And I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’”

The new video, in which Bublé and Lopilato pay homage to several classic romantic films, such as “Love Actually,” “The Princess Bride” and “The Notebook,” was released today on YouTube.

Congratulations to the happy family!

