Watch Now
MoneyConsumer TeamConsumer Reports

Actions

AI-powered scams becoming harder to detect

AI 2.jpg
News 5
Artificial intelligence and chatbots are changing society and the workforce.
AI 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — With technology like artificial intelligence getting smarter every day, it's becoming harder to detect and prevent fraud.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Ericka Dilworth from the BBB in Cleveland about how scammers are using AI to commit crimes.

"They make the phone calls more reasonable, you know, there's just so much out there that makes it hard for you to determine whether it's real or not," said Dilworth.

AI is also helping criminals craft convincing emails and text messages without spelling errors or grammar issues, which are common signs of a scam.

"They're wise to what we're looking for and what we tell people to look for and so they're kind of covering their tracks now, and so you are not going to be able to tell and you should just assume that it's a scam," said Dilworth.

If you believe you've fallen for an AI scam, report it to the BBB, the FTC and the FBI.

You should also contact your bank and credit bureaus if you think your information was compromised.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.