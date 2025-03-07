Beware of misleading energy supplier offers

CLEVELAND — Ohioans can shop around for electric and natural gas suppliers, but some energy marketers offer cheap rates that are too good to be true.

"It sounds good at first, but then we've seen too many people sign up for a low teaser rate or a low rate, and not much time passes, and they find themselves paying double or triple," said J.P. Blackwood with the Ohio Consumers' Counsel.

Blackwood said utility customers should be wary of energy marketers who promise big savings by switching suppliers.

"Don't show an energy marketer your bill, that gives them everything they need to switch you," said Blackwood.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Blackwood about what utility customers can do if their energy supplier was changed without their permission, or if they change their mind.

"If you do sign up for a marketer and do some research later and find out it was a bad deal, you'll have seven days to cancel that deal," said Blackwood.

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel recommends visiting the Energy Choice Ohio website to compare the rates of certified electric and natural gas suppliers.

