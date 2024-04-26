Dispelling myths about securing unclaimed funds

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Commerce is encouraging Ohioans to claim their share of nearly $4 billion in unclaimed funds.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Susie Wagner from Ohio's Division of Unclaimed Funds about some of the misconceptions when filing a claim.

"In world where there's a lot of scams out there, you want to be cautious about any place that's going to charge you money to get your money — getting your money is free," said Wagner.

While there are finders registered with the State of Ohio who charge fees for helping recover your funds, you can claim them on your own at no cost.

Another myth is that unclaimed funds expire over time. The Division of Unclaimed Funds says it will continue to safeguard that money until the rightful owner or heir claims it.

Even if you've claimed funds in the past, you should still check for unclaimed funds every year because additional money can be reported over time.

Ohioans can find and claim their unclaimed funds by taking three steps: One, search for money at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov; Two, gather the required supporting documents; and Three, send the informationto the Division either online or by mail.

