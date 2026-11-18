CLEVELAND, Ohio — Black Friday is supposed to be about scoring big savings. But scammers are hoping you click on the wrong deal.

As we mark Day Three of Fraud Prevention Awareness Week, a new warning highlights just how much money Ohio shoppers could lose to online shopping scams.

According to WeAreTheBest.com, Ohio consumers are at risk of losing more than $600 to scammers on Black Friday.

The independent comparison site analyzed five years of online shopping scam reports filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The numbers are staggering.

Ohioans reported losing $20.8 million to online shopping scams between 2022 and 2025, putting Ohio at No. 13 among all 50 states, according to FTC figures.

One increasingly common way scammers are cashing in? Fake online storefronts.

You've likely seen them while scrolling social media. An ad pops up promoting a familiar brand, you click the link and land on what looks like a legitimate online store.

The prices look great. The website looks convincing. You enter your payment information and place an order.

But the merchandise never arrives.

And older shoppers may be particularly vulnerable. A study from SeniorList.com found that 62% of people ages 50 to 65 had fallen victim to fake online storefronts.

Ryan Molloy with SeniorList.com says shoppers should be especially skeptical of prices that seem too good to be true.

"We expect big deals to happen on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, but if on a random Wednesday in December you see that those Lululemon leggings are 75% off, maybe check the URL before you check out. Because sometimes it's if it's too good to be true, it might actually be."

HOW TO AVOID FAKE ONLINE STORES

Consumer experts recommend taking a few extra seconds before checking out:



Avoid clicking shopping ads that pop up on social media.

Go directly to the retailer's official website instead of following unfamiliar links.

Double-check the website address before entering payment information.

Be skeptical of unusually steep discounts, especially from unfamiliar sellers.

Fake storefronts can look remarkably convincing, but the products — and the deals — may not be real.

This Black Friday, remember: A deal isn't a deal if your order never shows up.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.