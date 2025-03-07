Tips to keep yourself safe from scams

As National Consumer Protection Week winds down, that doesn't mean you can let your guard down.

New scams are popping up every day and they are getting harder to detect.

Frank Cilona, president and CEO of the Canton Better Business Bureau, was live in studio to answer viewers' questions about scams.

Cilona said it's important to report suspicious activity on your accounts because this information is critical to understanding what's going on and what people are facing.

How to stay alert about suspicious activity on your account

"We want people to come forward and let us know that they've been scammed and we have a great tool for that calledScam Tracker," Cilona said. "On that particular site, you can put down all of the information you've experienced, and names, and things that people have said, the area where that particular scam is taking place."

If you've been impacted by a scam, email Mike Brookbank and Michael.Brookbank@wews.com.