Muffins sold at stores nationwide recalled for listeria concerns

The Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of certain muffin products due to potential contamination of listeria, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people.

Give and Go Prepared Food Corp. said consumers should dispose of the productS and not eat them.

The muffins are commonly sold at convenience and bulk stores such as 7-Eleven, Stop and Shop, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day.

Find more info here on all the muffins part of the recall.

